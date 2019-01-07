Reedsport’s basketball teams opened the Sunset Conference season with a pair of losses, on the road against Bandon and at home against Coquille.
Reedsport’s teams were at Waldport on Tuesday night (results weren’t available by press time) and then are home for two straight — against Gold Beach on Friday and Toledo on Tuesday.
Coquile’s girls were the only Sunset Conference team that played both Thursday and Saturday and did not lose.
After beating Reedsport on Friday, both Bandon teams lost to Myrtle Point on Saturday. The Bobcats had been swept by Waldport in their league opener on Friday.
Coquille’s teams opened against Toledo in a preview of the league’s top two ranked boys and girls squads. Toledo’s boys beat the Red Devils on Thursday and did not play Saturday. Coquille’s girls dominated Toledo much like they did the Brave.
Toledo and Waldport did not play 18-2 in the first quarter and never rebounded in a 54-34 loss.
“Once we settled down, we did OK,” Reedsport coach Dan Kenagy said, adding that Reedsport’s biggest issue remains turnovers.
That was a big issue against Bandon and again against Coquille, which has lost just once all season and limited the Brave to just 11 points through three quarters on the way to a 71-21 win at Reedsport.
Paige Hausmann-Noel had 18 points against Bandon and Makenzie Seeley added seven. Against Coquille, Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp had eight and Hausmann-Noel six. Cheyenne McCart had a combined seven points in the two games.
Reedsport’s boys fell to Bandon 60-39 when the Brave trailed 27-22 at halftime but were outscored 17-4 in the third.
Dallas McGill had 15 points in the loss, while Javier Analco added 10 and Leo Voepel eight.
Two days later, Reedsport was unable to duplicate its feat back in December when the Brave beat Coquille in its own tournament. The Red Devils won the rematch 80-56, outscoring Reedsport by at least eight points in every quarter until the fourth
McGill had 17 points, Analco 15, Griffin Lavigne 13 and Voepel nine in the loss.