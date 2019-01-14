Reedsport’s wrestling team will get to see how it stacks up against many of the state’s top Class 2A-1A programs in the Oregon Classic in Redmond on Friday and Saturday.
And after several years of struggles in Redmond because of low numbers, the Brave have a chance to perform well, coach Bo Hampton said.
“It’s nice having numbers,” Hampton said. “It’s the first year we’ve had more than eight kids at the Classic.”
Reedsport conceivably could be giving up just one weight to a forfeit, now that the Brave have a 285-pounder in first-year wrestler Kahnor Pickett.
They also have momentum from a big dual meet win over league rival Central Linn last week and a second-place finish on Saturday at the Alsea Bay Classic in Waldport.
In the weekend tournament, the Brave got three titles — from Christian Solomon at 120, Eli Carson at 132 and Nick Glover at 170.
In addition, Aaron Solomon (106 pounds), Dennis Magee (145) and Pickett all finished second.
Kyren Johnson as third at 106 And Adam Solomon was third at 113. Jose Martinez was sixth at 106 pounds and River Lichte was sixth at 152.
The only school to beat the Brave in the tournament was Class 6A Grants Pass. Reedsport beat some good programs for second.
“That was kind of unexpected,” Hampton said. “We hoped to trophy. Then we got second.
“Six in the finals was pretty amazing.”
The Alsea Bay Classic also had a girls division and Reedsport finished third in that portion of the tournament with just three wrestlers.
Divinity Farris pinned all five of her foes and won the 125/135-pound weight class. Yesenia Velazquez won by pin in all three of her matches and won the 120-pound division. Emily Brown was fourth in the bracket with Farris and had two pins.
“Our girls are good,” Hampton said, adding that they’ve had a lot of success in tournaments that had girls brackets and also filled in during dual meets at spots in the regular lineup.
Last week, Reedsport beat Central Linn 49-24, getting wins by Adam Solomon, Christian Solomon, Carson and Magee in contested matchups and four other bouts by forfeit.
“They’ve always beat us up pretty good,” Hampton said. “It was nice to turn the tables on them.”
With the new league formats this year, Reedsport is in a brutal Class 2A-1A league that includes the No. 2 (Glide), No. 4 (Central Linn), No. 5 (Jefferson), No. 7 (Reedsport) and No. 8 (Lowell) ranked teams according to theowf.net, the regarded rankings in the state. Monroe also has several strong wrestlers, Hampton said.
“Our league is so good,” Hampton said. “Even when we have league duals (against smaller teams), we have competitive matches.”
Several Reedsport wrestlers have spots in the rankings, and they get a boost this week when Carson Keith gets a chance to wrestle for the first time this season.
With depth at all the lower weights and nearly a complete lineup, Hampton has high hopes for Reedsport to win or finish second in its pool on the opening day of the Oregon Classic and advance to the top bracket on Saturday.
“It would be nice to be in the showcase bracket this year,” Hampton said.
Reedsport also has a big dual meet coming at home against Glide on Jan. 24.