REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Senior Center will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at the center located at 460 Winchester Ave.
Meals will include salad and French bread. Adult meals will be $7.50 and children 12 and younger eat for $3. There will be a no-host beer and wine bar available. If you can't make, call in an order to-go at 541-271-4884.
If you really would like to go but don't drive, dial-a-ride by calling and reserving a ride at 888-232-8121 before April 30.
There also will be raffles and an auction after dinner.