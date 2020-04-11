REEDSPORT — On April 8, Governor Kate Brown announced that Oregon schools were to close for the remainder of the school year. During a webcam meeting that evening, the Reedsport School Board discussed how school would look for the remainder of the year.
Superintendent Jon Zwemke said the last couple weeks have been treated as an extended Spring Break or as snow days, anticipating a return to the buildings at some point. While the buildings have been ordered closed, school will still be happening. The school district has been preparing a distance learning curriculum and maintaining communication with parents.
“We are committed to keeping our community informed, every couple days getting out updates,” said Zwemke, noting that families will be contacted by district staff throughout the week with breaking news being posted to Facebook. “We appreciate everybody’s support in this.”
Reedsport Community Charter School Principal Jerry Uhling offered the quote that “adversity does not build character, it reveals it” and said they’re seeing the truth of it in the Reedsport schools. He said everyone is working hard at the charter school, but noted that Sheri Wall, Susie Chaney, Sandi Donnelly, and Laura Squglio are especially going above and beyond to get things taken care of and keep people updated, even if it means learning to do new things.
“There’s a lot more … there are a lot of other people doing stuff, but those guys have been stepping up and really doing a great job,” said Uhling.
As part of his update, he described how the charter school’s schedules would likely operate going forward.
According to Uhling, the high school and middle school classes will have 30 minute sessions to meet and work with students. He isn’t dictating how teachers use the time, leaving it to their discretion, though they must speak to each of their students at some point. This can be on the phone, through video chat, Google Classroom, or other avenues.
Some teachers are planning to video tape a lesson and make it available for students to access, then discuss the content during their meeting period.
Highland Elementary School Principal Amanda O’Brian said the elementary school is going to have a very different schedule. She said the K-first grade students will need 45 minutes of teacher-lead instruction; second-third get 60 minutes; fourth-fifth get 90 minutes; and the sixth-graders have a similar schedule to the charter school.
Highland staff has also been working to get students equipment for remote learning. They checked out 123 Chromebooks for students to use the remainder of the year.
O’Brian said she decided to limit their distribution, though, until they have a better idea of individual family needs. At the time of the meeting, each sixth-grader is receiving their own Chromebook while K-5 will be limited to how many Chromebooks are in a home. A household with one to two K-5 students will have a limit of one Chromebook, a household with three to four will be limited to two, and so on.
O’Brian recalled how well everything went during the initial distribution session, and how excited everyone was to work face-to-face with each other again, even from a safe social distance.
“We have to do this with a smile,” she recalled telling her staff, noting how well they handled everything. “We have to be there for our families.”
Zwemke noted that this is an unprecedented situation and nobody really has training or experience for how to respond to everything happening. The Reedsport schools are doing the best they can, though, and are working to make sure everything runs smoothly for students and staff for the remainder of the term.
“Our staff have never had to do this, they are not trained for what this looks like at distance learning for all,” said Zwemke. “With all the things in front of them, challenge wise, they are all rising to the occasion and doing everything they can. Our goal is, every day, to be better than the previous.”
He added that the whole educational landscape has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration is proud of how hard everyone at the schools are working, though. Staff and administrators have been working long hours, and talking every day, to bring everything together.
“I want to reassure the community, I want to reassure students, I want to reassure staff, that we are still doing the right thing,” Zwemke said.
He added that many staff members have been going above and beyond, helping with things outside the normal scope of their duties.
Having to close the schools hasn’t been all bad. Zwemke said this has opened the door to more individualized instruction opportunities, where teachers can offer a student extra support without disrupting the rest of the class’ experience.
In other business, the board unanimously voted to suspend graduation requirements for the Class of 2020 beyond those required by the Oregon Department of Education. Zwemke said this included community service hours, interviews, and other requirements that could place a burden on students to complete while under the social distancing order and not having access to the school building.
The board has also suspended their campus board member visits and discussions of trade schools until next school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In