REEDSPORT – The websites of the Reedsport School District have been undergoing changes as the board and staff update them for a new look.
Savanna Wright, a member of the Reedsport School Board, is making the initial changes to the sites. She recalled she’s already familiar with the program that runs the websites. So far, the work has been going well and the board is happy with the updates.
“I am really happy with the progress of all three websites and I’ve gotten good feedback from administrators,” Wright said. “It’s a slow process because I also work full-time, but as long as I do a little bit every day the progress seems to show.”
The website for Reedsport Community Charter School has had features added that the board expects to be useful to students. A new “seniors” page has been added with scholarship information, important dates, and a countdown to graduation. Wright recalled RCCS office manager Sheri Wall came up with the idea and that it made sense.
“The seniors are busy and have a lot of information they need to know and dates to remember, so this will be that one-stop shop for them,” she said.
There is also a link on the homepage that shows a list of emergency numbers and websites. Wright noted one website is oregonyouthline.org, a site that allows teens to live chat or text with other teens working to support their peers who are struggling with depression, drug problems, or just dealing with stress.
Highland Elementary has a new page called “online learning” with links to some of the resources students use in the classroom. Some students already have usernames and passwords to access sites and email their teachers to get information.
“Especially now, with school closed, this is an important resource for parents to know about,” said Wright.
Highland Pool’s section of the website has also undergone changes. While the pool always had a link on the school's site, it now has a full webpage with information on fees, pictures, and seasonal schedules, rather than a PDF with the schedule.
Wright said the board's biggest goal for the updates is for every website to become a place where people can get the information or resources they need. So far, a large portion of the sites have been updated to the new look, though she added there’s still lots to be done.
“I think this is especially important because not everyone has Facebook,” she said. “And although social media can be a great tool, the bottom line is the district still needs a place where all of their information is easily accessible and that place will be these websites.”
There will be ongoing updates once the websites' renovations are completed. Wright said her goal is to get initial information in place, then hand the reins over to the schools and administrators. The office managers of the individual schools, and the district office manager will be taking over making updates after Wright finishes the initial remodel.
“I’m going to provide the administrators with an instruction manual to help them navigate the editing program and then I will also be available to make changes at their request,” Wright said.
When Wright joined the School Board, one of her big goals was to see the websites updated. She recalled they lacked basic information that school district websites should have.
“Communication through the website was one of my goals to achieve once I joined the School Board," said Wright. “I joined and realized the board already had this goal in mind too. I was able to jump in and really put the project in gear.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In