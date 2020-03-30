Thursday, March 19

4:15 p.m. reckless driving reported in the Reedsport area.

6:18 p.m. theft reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

Saturday, March 21

10:58 a.m. assault reported in the 800 block of Vista Court.

12:19 p.m. theft reported near Sparrow Park Road and U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

2:59 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.

4:49 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

5:52 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue.

7:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

7:33 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

9:39 p.m. DUI reported near Highway Avenue and Access.

Sunday, March 22

9:39 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the Highlands Drive area.

Monday, March 23

8:35 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

12:22 p.m. counterfeiting reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.

5:00 p.m. non-injury crash reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way.

Tuesday, March 24

2:59 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

9:39 a.m. counterfeiting reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

10:51 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Ranch Road.

9:52 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:34 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

