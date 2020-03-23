Thursday, March 12
7:59 p.m. harassment reported in the 1000 block of First Street in Gardiner.
Saturday, March 14
4:00 p.m. burglary reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Sunday, March 15
9:33 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.
Monday, March 16
2:21 a.m. disturbance reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.
2:49 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
9:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Tuesday, March 17
2:57 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
11:21 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
Wednesday, March 18
2:09 a.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Elm Street.
8:36 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
8:43 a.m. trespassing reported in the 600 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
12:14 p.m. non-injury accident reported in the Reedsport area.
8:56 p.m. assault reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
