REEDSPORT — With the state’s stay-at-home orders keeping many businesses closed for over a month, the Reedsport Main Street Program has been looking for ways to help local businesses survive the pandemic.
The Main Street Program recently issued a survey to local businesses, checking which ones are still open and how they’re doing during the situation. The survey states they want to help the local businesses and ensure they come back thriving.
“The information you provide will also help us to inform state-wide agencies of the impacts of COVID-19 in our community and then advocate to state and national policy makers,” states the survey.
According to Emily Bradley, with the MSP, all respondents said they’re concerned about staying open during the setback. However, other specific needs differ from one business to another.
The MSP is hoping to help businesses where they can to keep them strong and to offer relief against the situation where they can. They’re looking at funding sources other than Urban Renewal dollars and COVID-19 relief grants from other entities.
“RMSP is unfortunately limited in the way it can spend a lot of its fund because we are funded largely through the Urban Renewal District,” said Bradley. “We’re doing the best we can to keep business owners informed without overwhelming them, and their inbox, with information from all directions.”
More information on the RMSP’s COVID-19 response is available on its website, reedsportmainstreet.com. They have links for business resources, employee and workforce assistance, information for the community, as well as information on the CARES Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In