REEDSPORT – Due to developments with the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Reedsport’s Main Street Program is canceling all non-essential meetings, as well as rescheduling their upcoming public events.
In a Monday press release, the Main Street Program announced that the Southwestern Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center business workshop, to be held March 17, was being canceled. They have also suspended the planned Centennial Community Barbecue, planned for March 21.
The SBDC has also canceled all in-person events. After April 8, the Main Street Program, SWOCC and the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce will evaluate the situation and discuss rescheduling. For the community barbecue, RMSP will follow the city’s discretion on when to reschedule.
The March board meeting will not be rescheduled. At the time of press, April’s board meeting was still on the schedule for April 15. Scheduling may change depending on the COVID-19 situation.
RMSP will provide information on the rescheduled event times at a later date.
