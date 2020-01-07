REEDSPORT — The City of Reedsport had a big year in 2019, bringing several projects to fruition as well as celebrating 100 years since the city was incorporated.
City Manager Jonathan Wright said 2019 "was phenomenal" for the city. He recalled they grew jobs and had big investments come into the community for the opportunity zone benefits and enterprise zone benefits. He added that they did lots of work toward building an economic base in Reedsport.
"We really made strides in the right direction of building a substantial economic base here," he said. "2019 was a great year for Reedsport."
Economic development is the city's main goal continuing into 2020. As part of this, Wright said AnandaPure was working to get the old factories in the area working again and hire people for shift positions. AnandaPure works with hemp farmers, helping get them into the wholesale market and improving their operations. They also offer CBD distillation services.
Partnerships with other businesses and the Southwest Development Council also came about over the course of the year.
Wright recalled the city also got a new boat launch set up. Upgrades to the Rainbow Plaza boat launch were completed earlier in the year, later winning an award from the State Organization for Boating Access for its design. Wright added that the city staff has received nothing but great reviews from people using the new launch.
Work in the downtown area has also been progressing. Wright noted the city received grants to do repairs on some of the older downtown buildings and get them ready for businesses to occupy again. The city has also been working to repair and improve the pump stations downtown, to help prevent the area from flooding.
"It's a really large investment to improvements to the city," Wright said.
The city also has hopes to work on housing in Reedsport. Wright said most of the new housing would come about through redevelopment, noting there are buildings that could be renovated and made available as housing. He said there were also areas where a block of condemned buildings could be torn down and new ones put up. He said they were working with investors and could potentially see 70 to 80 new apartments downtown.
2019 also marked Reedsport's centennial anniversary. Events throughout the year celebrated the occasion, including a community dinner and a carnival in the summer. An interactive mural was painted to commemorate the centennial, celebrating the city's logging history, along with a bronze elk statue in front of the post office.
The city staff brought the year to a close with the collection of items to go in a time capsule constructed by students at Reedsport Community Charter School. They also collected stories and pictures for The Book of 100, a collection of pictures, stories and memories of the last 100 years.
The time capsule will be kept at City Hall for the community to see. Earlier in 2019, Mayor Linda McCollum said they decided not to bury it because doing so allows things to be forgotten. They want the community to remember the centennial, and everyone coming together, for many years.
"2019 will stick in the minds of the community for years to come," Wright said.