Reedsport’s golf teams finished their seasons in the recent district tournaments.
Even though none of the members of the two teams advanced to the state tournament, Madi Kay was among the better girls in the event.
Kay shot a 106 the first day of the two-day district tournament at Rogue Valley Country Club before dropping back with a 126 the second day. She still had the second best score of any South Coast golfers behind Brookings-Harbor’s Abby Walker, who finished at 222.
Paige Hausmann-Noel finished at 285 for Reedsport (142-143) and Payton Plagmann was at 310 (163-147).
With only three golfers, Reedsport had an incomplete team (four are needed for a team score).
Reedsport’s boys finished eighth at Centennial Country Club.
Michael Stanley led the way with a two-day total of 246 (126-120). Brody Priest finished at 264 (130-134), Aidan Bright was at 272 (135-137) and James Thornton finished at 318 (151-167). Toby Story had a 154 the first day of the tournament, but was disqualified the second day.