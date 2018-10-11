REEDSPORT — Douglas County Coast C.E.RT. will teach a city-wide "R U Ready for a Disaster" class Thursday, Oct. 18; The 'Great Shakeout' day. This class will teach folks how to better take care of themselves and their neighbors during a natural disaster. Class will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last till about 7 at the Winchester Bay Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave.
There will be two 72 hour bug-out bags given away and information invaluable for learning for how to better prepare yourself, no matter where you live, for a natural disaster.
Questions? Contact Dan Loop at 641-271-2682.