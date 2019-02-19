REEDSPORT — Bob Welch, an author, speaker, teacher and newspaper columnist for the Eugene Register Guard will be the featured speaker at the 12th annual Reedsport Education Enrichment Foundation Recognition dinner on Saturday, March 2. This dinner is held to honor community members that have donated time, money and expertise to help maintain academic programs in the Reedsport School District.
The REEF dinner will take place at the Salmon Harbor Marina Activity Center with social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m and dinner at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for this event at $40 each and must be purchased in advance. This is a fundraising event and all money goes back to academic programs in the Reedsport School District. Silent auction items also will be available.
Tickets for this year’s dinner can be obtained at Fullhart Insurance from Julie Huebner, at 541-271-2146, jhuebner@fullhartinsurance.com, or 541-868-4172.
REEF was established in 2000 by a group of community members and parents concerned about the academic well-being of Reedsport youth. Due to the continued reductions in school funding in Oregon the Reedsport School District has been unable to offer a variety of educational activities and opportunities as it once did. REEF’s mission is to procure funds for academic activities that students would otherwise be unable to enjoy and to provide scholarship opportunities to current Reedsport Community Charter School students and to alumni who are pursuing further education. Since 2000, REEF has been able to raise over $388,000 for the district.