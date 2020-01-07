REEDSPORT — During a special session Dec. 27, the Reedsport City Council approved a bid to complete the seismic retrofit of the 12th Street pump station, as well as approving the set-up of a kayak launch at the Bumblebee Boat Launch.
The city awarded a contract for the seismic retrofit to Billeter Marine, LLC, who was the apparent low bidder at $137,905. Kim Clardy, public works director for the city, gave the background of the measure and noted that the city staff was aiming not to exceed $145,000. This was to ensure the project can be expedited and change orders can be addressed without the need for another City Council meeting.
Clardy added that funds for the project would be split, coming from street capital and storm capital.
City Manager Jonathan Wright also noted that this was the first phase of a $365,000 FEMA grant. The work on 12th Street will be similar foundational work to what was done on the Elm Street pump station, adding bracing under it to keep the station from collapsing during a storm. The city will then complete the FEMA grant, adding additional pumps at the stations and brand new automated monitoring systems.
"We have to spend money ahead of time to get that grant project underway," Wright said.
The council also approved entering a memorandum of understanding with Travel Southern Oregon Coast for the kayak launch at the Bumblebee Boat Launch. This project is part of plans for the Levee Loop Trail system. Wright said one of the goals of the plan was to provide trail access by adding kayak launches to areas around the levee.
TSOC offered the city the opportunity to install a kayak launch at the Bumblebee Boat Launch at the end of East Rail, near the intersection of River Avenue. Wright noted that the boat launch used to serve the boating community before newer facilities were built. Since then, though, parking has been changed and now limited parking is available. Due to the challenges in getting trailers onto the launch now, Wright said it was better suited to draw people to town for non-motorized boating and recreation.
You have free articles remaining.
"It provides another reason for people to come to downtown Reedsport," he said. "We'll be known for more than just beaches and dunes. We're going be known for our kayaking facilities, the availability for day trips and wildlife viewing."
According to the background of the measure, Reedsport will be responsible for cleaning up the existing dock before the kayak launch is installed, installing the kayak launch and maintaining it. TSOC will also work with the City of Reedsport to provide instructional and safety signage for the site.
If the City of Reedsport becomes unable to maintain the launch or no longer wants it, TSOC will take possession of it to use elsewhere at no cost to the city, other than manpower to remove it.
In other business, the council also discussed the following:
• The council unanimously approved additional funding to Merina + Co for Financial Support Services. Wright noted that the city recently hired a financial director, but needed the additional services from Merina + Co while everything got caught up in the transition. The company is helping the city catch up on a backlog of tasks, as well as preparing the city audit.
• The council also unanimously approved a supplemental budget and budget revisions to the 2019-20 fiscal year budget. It was noted that none of the adjustments increase the property tax levy.
There is no City Council meeting in January. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.