REEDSPORT – The City of Reedsport is still open, during the national social isolation period, and still in full operation.
As of March 18, City Hall is open and accepting foot traffic. According to city manager pro-tem Deanna Schafer, they get a small enough amount of traffic that closing down was not deemed necessary.
However, the city does ask that people use the drop box at City Hall, and that utility and court payments be made online.
“We have postponed our budget meetings by one week so far, that may change as circumstances arise,” said Schafer. “Our City Council meeting is tentatively still on for April 6, but we are planning on using social distancing in that circumstance.”
During an emergency city council meeting March 20, the council discussed declaring a State of Emergency for the community.
Effective March 13, the Lower Umpqua Senior Center, Umpqua Discovery Center, Reedsport Municipal Court, and the Community Center Gymnasium are closed. According to a press release from the City staff, this decision was made to help limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.
If residents have any questions, contact City Hall at 541-271-3603.
