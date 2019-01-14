Reedsport’s boys and girls bounced back from a rough first week to the Sunset Conference season with wins last week, trying to build momentum for the rest of the season.
Reedsport’s boys won both games, edging Waldport 53-50 and then beating Gold Beach 59-44.
In the win over the Irish, Dallas McGill had 13 points, Leo Voepel 12, Javier Analco 11 and Griffin Lavigne nine.
Reedsport also benefitted from the return of Jacob Chaney from an injury. He added six points against the Irish.
In the win over Gold Beach, Analco scred 21 points, McGill had 14, Voepel 11 and Lavigne seven.
The Brave improved to 2-2 in league play and 7-7 overall.
Reedsport’s girls lost to Waldport 40-19 when leading scorer Paige Hausemann-Noel got into foul trouble and didn’t get to play much at all.
But the brave bounced back for a 60-52 overtime win against Gold Beach.
In the win, Makenzie Seeley had 17 points, Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp 15, Hausmann-Noel 14 (despite being in foul trouble again), Cheyenne McCart seven and Aubree Rodhe six.
The point total eclipsed Reedsport’s season-high of 49 in a win over Mapleton.
Against Waldport, Seeley had eight points and Aubree Rohde added four.
Reedsport is 1-3 in league and 4-9 overall.
This week, Reedsport hosted Toledo on Tuesday and will visit Myrtle Point on Friday. They have their second game against Gold Beach next Tuesday, this time on the Panthers’ home court.