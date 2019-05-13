Reedsport’s baseball team kept rolling toward the playoffs with three more wins in the past week — one by forfeit — while Reedsport’s softball team kept its playoff hopes alive with a clutch win.
The baseball team passed what should be the final tough test of the regular season by beating Bandon in a game that featured another stellar performance from Dallas McGill.
The junior left-hander nearly no-hit the Tigers in Reedsport’s 5-0 win, striking out 17 and allowing just as seventh-inning single.
The tough pitching trend continued in a 15-0 win over Coquille. Tyler Thornton, Griffin Lavigne and Jacob Chaney pitched a combined no-hitter.
Tyler Thornton had a triple and home run, McGill homered and Jacob Chaney had a double and triple in the win.
After Gold Beach forfeited Monday’s game, Reedsport improved to 13-0 in league and 20-1 overall heading into Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Myrtle Point. Then Reedsport will wait to learn its opponent for the second-round of the Class 2A-1A playoffs — the Brave will get a first-round bye based on their high power ranking.
Reedsport’s softball team, meanwhile, lost to Bandon 15-6, but bounced back with a clutch 10-6 win over Coquille.
Reedsport also beat Gold Beach 17-2 on Monday, setting up a home game against Myrtle Point in the regular-season finale on Tuesday (results were not available by press time).
That left a good chance that Reedsport, Coquille and Bandon all would be tied for third as the season ends, leading to a league playoff Thursday at Marshfield’s field off Thompson Avenue in Coos Bay. Barring a change in the power rankings, Reedsport would face Coquille at 3 p.m. and the winner would play Bandon at 5 for the league’s third berth to the playoffs.
To get into the league playoff, Reedsport needed a win over Myrtle Point and for Bandon to not beat Waldport.