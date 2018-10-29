REEDSPORT – The Rainbow Plaza boat ramp has been renovated and to celebrate, the city held a dedication earlier this month.
The upgrades made to the boat ramp were needed because the “facility had not had major improvements since the early ‘90’s,” read a press release from Oregon Department Fish and Wildlife. “Rainbow Plaza is a popular and heavily used boat launch facility with an estimated 10,000 launches per year.”
Part of the new Rainbow Plaza boat ramp upgrades is the addition of a fish cleaning station.
According to the press release, this upgrade also included purchasing a new piece of land and removing an old building. Not only that, but the parking lot was expanded too.
“Old derelict pilings were removed and the boat launch was widened to improve navigability and congestion,” the release said. “Additionally, a new ADA flush restroom was installed, debris deflectors and boarding docks were installed, and parking lot was reconfigured with new curbs, islands, sidewalks and a storm water treatment system.”
A brand new fish cleaning station, complete with grinder, was also added across the street on a city-owned property.
“. . . Previously anglers had to drive down to Salmon Harbor to the nearest fish cleaning station,” the release said. “The facility is attractive to boat anglers because it offers a two-lane boat ramp with lots of boarding docks and 36 vehicle with boat trailer and 11 single car parking spots.”
ODFW STEP Biologist Evan Leonetti said in the release that the Rainbow Plaza boat ramp is giving boating access in time for fall Chinook, coho, surf perch and sturgeon.
“Each boat, each trailer that you see here – many of them have purchased gas here, purchased materials and have gone to a restaurant or two during their stay here,” said Johnathan Wright in the release, Reedsport City Manager. “All of those things serve to benefit the local economy.”
The project cost nearly $2 million, paid for in part by ODFW through a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration grant, ODFW R&E board, Port of Umpqua, Reedsport Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce, Oregon State Parks, USDA, Reedsport Urban Renewal District and the city of Reedsport.
For more information about boating access and boating regulations, visit www.boatoregon.com.