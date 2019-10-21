REEDSPORT -- The City of Reedsport's renovations to the Rainbow Plaza boat launch were selected to receive an award from the State Organization for Boating Access.
The award was presented for the city "enhancing the recreational and boating experiences at a boating access area on the Umpqua River through collaboration and partnership."
Mayor Linda McCollum and City Councilor DeeDee Murphy travel to Salem Thursday, Oct. 24, to accept the award on behalf of the city.
The renovations were completed last year. According to the award's requirements, the criteria includes utilization of sound engineering principles; innovative, cost effective, design and possible incorporation of new materials, or a design that overcomes environmental quality issues. The project resulting in a long life span and less maintenance needs, and incorporating up-to-date safety and accessibility standards.