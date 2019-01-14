The main outdoor-related topic of conversation continues to be the new licensing system the ODFW started this year.
While the new system seems to be a major step backward from the previous system which was in effect through mid-December of 2018, the ODFW does seem to be doing a pretty good job of fixing the numerous “glitches” as they are pointed out. At some point, one would hope that the long waiting times to reach the help line would shorten greatly. Currently the recording on the help line states that it operates seven days a week — even though it is closed on Saturdays and Sundays — which is very bad news for somebody that needs to enter a SSN that is new to the system.
Where the new system will certainly cause much more grief is when the fall hunting seasons come around.
What is surprising is that a few other states plan to adopt Oregon’s new system — but I would be very surprised if they didn’t wait until quite a few more “bugs” are addressed and corrected in Oregon’s system.
In the meantime, there are numerous bills before the Oregon State Legislature that should be of concern to Oregon’s outdoor sportsmen. Describing the bills would require far more space than my column is currently allotted, but an internet search should prove interesting. The bills are: HB 2068; HB 2071; HB 2072; HB 2251; HB 2361; HB 2370; House Joint Resolution 9; SB 5; SB 87; SB 244; SB 275; SB 310; SB 323; SB 340; SB 341; SB 398; SB 439; SB 501; SB 547; SB 580; SB 593. HB stands for House Bill and SB stands for Senate Bill — and these are bills before the Oregon State Legislature.
If any of these bills happen to be of particular interest to you, feel free to contact your state representatives.
Trout plants in our area begin early next month, but many local waters are multi-species lakes and are open all year.
Among the best multi-species lakes are:
Eel Lake, which has rainbow and cutthroat trout, landlocked coho salmon, bluegills, black crappie, largemouth bass and a few brown bullheads and smallmouth bass. Eel Lake is not frequently stocked with trout, but has fair numbers of native, searun and carryover trout. It’s warmwater fisheries typically get going in the late spring, but they caught a few largemouth bass last week. Landlocked coho in the lake are not legal to keep. The fishing dock in Tugman Park is one of the lake’s best fishing spots for warmwater fish.
Saunders Lake, which is heavily stocked with rainbow trout. Saunders has an excellent yellow perch fishery and offers decent fishing for largemouth bass, crappies and bluegills.
Johnson Mill Pond: This very shallow 90-acre former log pond near Coquille has a strong bluegill population along with fair numbers of crappies, yellow perch, brown bullheads and largemouth bass. The pond is stocked with rainbow trout and also receives some salmon and steelhead smolts when it is connected to the Coquille River during high water.
Cleawox Lake: One of the most heavily stocked lakes in Oregon, Cleawox’s crappies, yellow perch, bluegills and largemouth bass are largely ignored by the trout anglers. The north arm of the lake is nearly disconnected from the main body of the lake and therefore ignored by most anglers — and seems to have most of the lake’s panfish.
Empire Lakes: The lakes in Coos Bay are the most heavily stocked trout lakes in southwest Oregon. The deeper Upper Lake now receives most of the trout and the more shallow and weedier Lower Lake now has the most warmwater fish, which include yellow perch, bluegills and largemouth bass along with a few crappies and brown bullheads.
Loon Lake: Often muddy into mid-spring, Loon Lake is one of Oregon’s best bluegill lakes. The lake also has a good largemouth bass population and the upper portion of the lake has fair populations of crappies and brown bullheads. Loon is also stocked with trout and they are seldom quickly caught out. The lake also has a population of pikeminnows that infrequently can be a nuisance to anglers seeking other fish species.
Woahink Lake: The lake south of Florence has an undeserved reputation as a producer of jumbo yellow perch, Woahink has almost equal populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass. Anglers concentrating on the lake’s weedbeds will also catch yellow perch, bluegills, rainbow trout and pikeminnows, along with a very few cutthroat trout, black crappies and brown bullheads.
Farther afield, Selmac Lake is located south of Grants Pass near the town of Selmac. The 148-acre lake has large areas of shallow water which warm up quickly in the spring. The lake is best known for having a fair population of hard-to-catch lunker largemouth bass to more than 11 pounds, but the lake’s best fishery is for bluegills. Selmac is heavily stocked with trout and has a fair population of crappies along with some brown bullheads. Anglers fishing for panfish will also infrequently catch a golden shiner or warmouth or green sunfish. Seemingly designed for fishermen, more than 80 percent of the lake’s shoreline is accessible to bank anglers.
Even farther afield is Dog Lake, situated near Lakeview in southeast Oregon. The lake has a few cutthroat trout, but is best known for its yellow perch fishery which can reach at least 14 inches. The lake also has a fair largemouth bass population with fish to at least 9 pounds caught in recent years. During the last few years the lake’s best fishery is for brown bullheads which can reach good size. Dog Lake also has small numbers of bluegills andeven fewer numbers of redear sunfish.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.