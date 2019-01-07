The Oregon Coast Anglers have announced their 2019 Conservation Scholarship Program.
The group will offer a $500 scholarship to a student from each of seven South Coast high schools: Reedsport Community Charter School and Siuslaw, Elkton, North Bend, Marshfield and Bandon high schools.
The single requirement for recipients is that they plan to pursue higher education in majors that relate to conservation of Earth’s resources.
“Conversation of our natural resources is becoming more and more important for our generation and will for generations to come,” said Steve Godin, president of the Oregon Coast Anglers. “We hope these scholarships will encourage today’s graduates to pursue a career in conservation.”
The administrators of the schools will pick the student they feel meets the conservation studies requirement that would provide the most benefit.
For more information on the scholarship, contact Godin at 541-255-3383.