Election day is fast approaching, and I want to alert your readers to the best candidate for Coos County Commissioner Position 2. Katy Eymann is making her first run for office, but is not new to public service. She brings a wealth of experience in Salem as well as her local work.
Katy is forward looking and will put the future of Coos County ahead of special interests.
As the only candidate to expose the false economy pictured by Jordan Cove advocates, Katy knows that climate change is real and will act on that reality. Fossil fuels are old economy, from which we must turn away. LNG is a dead end.
If you are against foreign money influencing our elections, condemning private land so a foreign corporation can make a profit, and keeping control of local affairs out of the greedy hands of foreign corporation's money — then you must vote for Katy Eymann.
For more — katyforcoos.com.
Richard Knablin
North Bend