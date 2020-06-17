REEDSPORT — On Wednesday, June 10, Reedsport Mayor Linda McCollum wrote an open letter to the community in which she addressed a number of topics relating to entering Phase 2 reopening, which was approved earlier this month by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
McCollum also addresses ongoing COVID-19 safety guidelines and nationwide protest surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and its mission to end systemic racism and police brutality against African-Americans.
In her open letter, McCollum also shared that the Reedsport Police Department recently collaborated with a number of other law enforcement agencies across the country in denouncing the tactics used in Minneapolis. With the new coronavirus disrupting many traditional graduation ceremonies, McCollum also took a moment to congratulate the Reedsport Community Charter School Class of 2020.
The letter says,
Dear Reedsport Community,
As Phase 2 of reopening in Oregon begins, I wanted to take a moment to connect with the members of the Reedsport community. The people and businesses of Reedsport have shown great care, adaptability and resilience during the past couple months that brought quick and drastic change. We understand the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on residents and local businesses on a physical, emotional and financial scale. As mayor, it is my duty to prioritize the health and safety of the citizens of Reedsport. I appreciate your cooperation with the guidelines put in place by Governor Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control in order to reduce the chance of an outbreak in Reedsport and avoid overwhelming our local hospital and experience a shortage on essential healthcare supplies to treat COVID-19. I would like to commend Lower Umpqua Hospital and all of its staff for their commitment to the community in their exceptional standard of care and readiness to adapt all while keeping the Reedsport community informed each step of the way.
As we move into Phase 2, I want to emphasize that even though some restrictions are being lifted, that does not mean we are no longer at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. We must remain cautious as we go in public and continue to practice physical distancing to keep everyone safe, especially the more vulnerable residents of Reedsport who could be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. The Reedsport community has done a great job protecting their neighbors during this pandemic and I am confident in our ability to continue doing so. Continue washing your hands frequently, continue wearing a mask, and continue keeping a distance of six feet when you are in public. The City of Reedsport is committed to the safety and wellbeing of the community and is continuously in contact with Douglas County and State of Oregon to follow guidelines that reduce the spread of COVID-19. For more information on local, statewide and regional resources available to businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19, go to www.reedsportmainstreet.com/covid-19.html
I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the recent unrest in the U.S. and we want to remind everyone that the City of Reedsport welcomes people from all backgrounds and walks of life. The Reedsport Police Department, in partnership with the other municipal police forces in Douglas County signed a joint statement denouncing the tactics used in Minneapolis, Minnesota. RPD and its officers vow to uphold their oath to protect and serve the community under ethical and moral standards to ensure everyone is able to feel safe and secure by their law enforcement leaders.
Finally, I would like to end this letter on a positive note and congratulate the Class of 2020 for their graduation from Reedsport Community Charter School on June 7. Seeing the celebration of your accomplishments is a much needed light in the recent heaviness that has taken over much of the world. May the Class of 2020 go forth confidently to achieve great success and make a positive impact.
Take care,
Mayor Linda McCollum
