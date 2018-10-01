Voters are encouraged to attend and meet the candidates at a Candidates’ Forum to be held in Reedsport.
The Candidates' Forum will be held at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Pacific Auditorium, Reedsport Community Charter School, 2260 Longwood Dr., Reedsport, OR 97467. The candidates that have been invited to attend include those involved in contested races. All candidates may not be able to attend. Invitations have been sent to the following: City of Reedsport Council Position #1 (2 candidates); State Representative District #9 (2 candidates); Douglas County Commissioners Position #1 (8 candidates); and Douglas County Transportation District Positions #1-7 (16 candidates).
The Candidates Forum 2018 Committee consists of the following members:
Bob Cline
Sandra Donnelly
Tracie DuVal
Dan Kenagy
Ike Launstein
Judy McClay
Steve Miller
Keith Tymchuk
For more information you may contact Steve Miller 541.662.2101