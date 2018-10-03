With the elections drawing closer, I find it is time to really start paying attention to who is running, and on what platform.
I am a retired educator, and began teaching in Oregon in 1977. At that time school financing was a major problem for the state, and has remained so since. Over 40 years have passed and, in that time, the Legislature has failed to find a solution to fully funding schools.
Knute Buehler has been in the Legislature since 2015. During that time, what proposals has he made to solve the problem? Suddenly now, according to his TV ads, he knows how to get things done, and correct those problems. Why didn't he share his plans during the past three years? To me, it sounds a lot like someone else from two years ago who, while campaigning and when accepting the nomination for president at the Republican Convention, stated, "I alone can fix things". No one knew what his plans were either, and look where we are today!
Ray Cordier
Coos Bay