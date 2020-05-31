The local law enforcement leaders in Douglas County have issued the following joint statement:
We stand together, as a unified body of local law enforcement leaders in Douglas County, to denounce the actions and improper tactics utilized in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As criminal justice officers we, and those in our employ, are charged to serve humankind and to provide for the security of our communities. We take seriously the oaths we swore and the ethics that guide our profession. The incident in Minneapolis is not reflective of the values we regard and seek to uphold in our respective jurisdictions. It is our resolve to continue serving our communities with a strong ethical and moral compass while earning your trust and respect on a daily basis.
Yours in service,
Sheriff John Hanlin - Douglas County Sheriff
Chief Gary Klopfenstein - Roseburg Police Department
Chief Brandon Sarti - Winston Police Department
Chief Jonathan Brewster - Myrtle Creek Police Department
Chief Troy Mills - Sutherlin Police Department
Chief Matt Smart - Reedsport Police Department
