How do we thank the heroes?
On an October Sunday, our group of 19 traveled east of Florence to hike to Kentucky Falls and then continue downstream to the North Fork Smith River trailhead.
In the early afternoon, one of our members fell about 80 feet down a very steep embankment. While a small group backtracked to find a way down the slope to help, two others hurried down the trail an additional five or more miles to summon help.
Rescue personnel arrived after 6 p.m. from Reedsport Volunteer Fire Dept and Winchester Bay Rural Fire Protection District, as well as Lower Umpqua Hospital EMS, and it was getting dark. Just before 8:30 p.m., a team arrived from Douglas County Fire District No. 2. It was after midnight before we saw the headlamps of the rescuers return to the trailhead.
My point in writing this letter is to acknowledge these people who, on their own time and at their own personal safety and expense, risked themselves for over six hours in the dark to help an injured hiker. We have sent donations to each organization with the hope that this will in some way express our gratitude and make a small dent in the personal expenses they incur. At the same time, we would encourage you to be very proud of your fellow citizens and perhaps do what you can to lend them a hand.
Annette St-Pierre
Stevenson, Wash.