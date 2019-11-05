SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Rayna Jean Fox Smiley - 86, of Reedsport, passed away Oct. 29, in Springfield. A visitation will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3500 West 18th Ave Eugene, Ore, on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am and the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Then a graveside service at the Scottsburg Cemetery, Scottsburg, Ore. will be at 2:00 p.m. Family and Friends are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Nov. 6 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.