March 15, 1935 - April 19, 2020
Florence-Elizabeth H. Morgan (Sullens) 85, longtime Reedsport resident passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Elizabeth moved with her parents from Germany to Grants Pass, Oregon in 1950. She is survived by 2 grown children, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Elizabeth moved to Reedsport in 1969. She worked as a floral designer for more than 30 years. She was a lifetime member of the Catholic Church. You are welcome to make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name. A private graveside service at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery to be held. Dunes Memorial Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
