DOUGLAS COUNTY — Now that Governor Kate Brown has approved Douglas County’s application, the county can begin the Phase One Reopening process starting tomorrow, Friday, May 15, under her very specific state mandated safety guidelines. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners would like to remind residents that the reopening process is being completely mandated by the state, and local officials do not have authority to enforce, change or approve any of these guidelines. Here is what the Governor’s Phase One Reopening means for Douglas County residents.
The Governor’s Phase One Limited Reopening Sectors with Key Guidelines:
• Restaurants and bars for sit-down service
Restaurants and bars in Douglas County may open for sit-down service, but only with adequate physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings by employees. Customers are encouraged to also wear face coverings, but of course, not while they’re eating.
• Personal care and services businesses, including barbers and salons
Personal care businesses, such as salons, barber shops, and gyms may open in a very limited way. We will require physical distancing and increased sanitation, as well as a series of additional guidelines, like wearing face coverings and gloves at salons. Salons must serve customers by appointment only and maintain records for contact tracing.
• Retail Businesses
Retail businesses can also open using physical distancing, as long as they can follow Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines. It is recommended to notice guidelines to customers through proper signage, one-way flow in aisles, and using tape markings to delineate space.
• Childcare, summer school, and youth programs
Childcare, summer school, and youth programs will also be allowed to resume while adhering to certain guidelines.
• Local gatherings can increase in size to 25, again, with physical distancing.
Further, the Governor stated that Douglas County must remain in Phase One for at least 21 days before becoming eligible to advance to Phase II. According to the state, if we begin to see significant increases in COVID-19 cases or community spread, the Oregon Health Authority will work with local public health officials to evaluate what actions should be taken, and if it could necessitate Douglas County moving back from Phase One to a stay-home status. Details on Phase Two and Three are forthcoming from the Governor, and will be based on data collected during Phase One.
The Governor outlined that the goal of the Phase Two would be to expand gathering size, allow some office work, and begin allowing visitation to congregate care. Her Phase Three would include reopening concerts, conventions, and festivals. The Governor already announced that all large gatherings should be canceled or significantly modified through at least September, and live-audience sporting events won't be possible until a reliable treatment or prevention is available.
Additionally, the Governor asked residents to continue following actions to stay safe and prevent the spread of the virus:
• Vulnerable populations must still stay at home
• Limited visitation to nursing homes, hospitals
• Limited gatherings
• Limited travel
• Increased hygiene, cleaning & sanitation
• Stay home when sick
• Telework when possible
As a reminder, we need to continue to stay vigilant and work together to continue to control the spread of the virus, as we will be living with COVID-19 until there is a reliable treatment or prevention, which is still many months off.
Douglas County’s application was submitted on Friday, May 8, 2020 by Board Chair Commissioner Chris Boice, who worked in conjunction with Public Health Official Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer to quickly complete and submit the reopening application to the Governor. Douglas County continues to be recognized as leader in Oregon for its COVID-19 response for our drive-through testing, coordinated planning, prevention messaging and hospital/care facility capacity preparedness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In