Canceled events in the Reedsport area
Memorial Day
In light of the current pandemic, the difficult decision has been made to cancel all plans for the 2020 Reedsport Memorial Day celebrations.
Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Championship
This is an announcement we had hoped not to have to make. Unfortunately, the 2020 Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship has been canceled.
While the decision was necessary, it was still not easy. The Chainsaw Committee is already looking ahead to a bigger and better festival for 2021.
Everyone stay safe, be creative and know that we cannot wait to see you in the sawdust next year.
Rock and Gem Show and Sale
In light of the current pandemic, the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year's Rock and Gem Show and Sale.
Fireworks on the Bay
In light of the current pandemic, the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year's Fouth of July Fireworks on the Bay.
Events still planned as of May 20
DuneFest – July 21 through July 26, 2020
The premiere ATV sand event in the country! Ovation Award winner of “The Best Sporting Event in Oregon." DuneFest has it all: moto cross racing, sand drags, freestyle shows, charity auction and much more. Vendor row offers ATV’s, clothing, crafts, ATV accessories and food. DuneFest offers a kid’s safe ATV riding area and a free shuttle bus service from Winchester Bay.
Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree -- Aug. 13-16, 2020
The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers District 5 hosts musicians and enthusiastic audiences from across the Pacific Northwest. Fiddlers, guitars, banjos and mandolins play Country, Cajun, Swing, Bluegrass, Folk, Waltzes and old time tunes. Open jam sessions all day long and concerts at the Grange Hall daily at 6 p.m. Admission by donation. Sunday Gospel show closes the event.
Kool Coastal Nights -- Aug. 22, 2020
Registration starts at 3 p.m. on Friday. Saturday more than 300 cars are powdered and primed for the Show n’ Shine and Parade of Champions. And there is a harbor cruise for those nostalgic for the 50’s.
S.T.E.P. Salmon Derby – Labor Day weekend
Daily prizes for biggest salmon sponsored by Gardiner/Reedsport S.T.E.P. (Salmon-Trout-Enhancement-Program). This event is timed to coincide with the fall Chinook salmon run. Local tackle shops have registration and rules.
Holiday Bazaar -- first weekend in December
Craftspeople from across the state present their wares at the Community Center in Reedsport. Kids can visit with Santa Claus and people can vote for ther favorite gingerbread house.
