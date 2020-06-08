Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Community Charter School Class of 2020 received over $70,000 in scholarships from local organizations for future education and vocational training. They received more than $126,000 in total scholarships after grants from colleges and universities were included.

When Sandi Donnelly, the ASPIRE Coordinator, approached the local groups after the changes in education in March, every organization was eager to help and continue supporting the community's youth. Several groups interviewed students remotely — a new experience for everyone.

Scholarships awarded:

Kendallynn Bond

Anonymous

Aurora Masonic Lodge & Eastern Star Scholarship

Diehl Knutsen Scholarship

Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship

Marlene Tymchuk Memorial Scholarship

Partners in Education Scholarship

REEF Jim Akre Tall Timbers Memorial Scholarship

Rotary Scholarship

Jacob Chaney

Diehl Knutsen Scholarship

Oregon Promise Scholarship

Partners in Education Scholarship

Rotary Scholarship

Kassandra Diehl

Diehl Knutsen Scholarship

Partners in Education Scholarship

Port of Umpqua Scholarship

Elsa Frakes (valedictorian)

Anderson Perry & Associates/ City of Reedsport Scholarship

Laurel Lodge Masonic Temple Scholarship – Roseburg

Leslie B. Freeman Memorial Scholarship

Marguerite Scholarship– Oregon PEO

Presidential Scholarship OSU

Red Cross Service Scholarship

Reedsport School Board/ Oregon Promise Scholarship

Rotary– Margie McLean Memorial Scholarship

Alexis Gillen

Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship

Partners in Education Scholarship

Brayden Harlon

Gardiner Odd Fellows Scholarship

Moose #2442 Marjorie Faulk Memorial Scholarship

Reedsport School Board/ Oregon Promise Scholarship

REEF– Albert & Marjean Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Brendon Harrison

Anonymous

CM Spark Scholarship

Diehl Knutsen Scholarship

Leslie B. Freeman Memorial Scholarship

Pearson Memorial Scholarship

REEF– Jim Akre Tall Timbers Memorial Scholarship

Rotary Scholarship

Samantha Howard

Coos Bay Eagles Scholarship

Dunes Art– Jack Adams Memorial Scholarship

Kiran Kaur

Dunes Art– Jack Adams Memorial Scholarship

Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship

Moose #2442 Marjorie Faulk Memorial Scholarship

Partners in Education Scholarship

REEF– Jim Akre Tall Timbers Memorial Scholarship

Reedsport Liquor Locker Scholarship

Madison Kay

Anonymous

A.R.E Scholarship

Diehl Knutsen Scholarship

PEO Memorial Scholarship

REEF– Zach Turner Memorial Scholarship

Reedsport Lions Community Service Scholarship

Reedsport School Board/ Oregon Promise Scholarship

Rotary Scholarship

Katelyn Larimer

Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship

Partners in Education Scholarship

Lizbet Lopez

Partners in Education Scholarship

REEF– Zach Turner Memorial Scholarship

Dallas McGill

Brave Boosters Rudy Ruppe Memorial Scholarship

Diehl Knutsen Scholarship

Joelle Rodriguez

Diehl Knutsen Scholarship

Guadalupe Rojas

Diehl Knutsen Scholarship

Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship

Marguerite Scholarship– Oregon PEO

Moose #2442 Marjorie Faulk Memorial Scholarship

PEO Vocational Scholarship

REEF-Jim Akre Tall Timbers Memorial Scholarship

Reedsport Liquor Locker Scholarship

Reedsport School Board/ Oregon Promise Scholarship

Rotary– Umpqua Little Theatre Scholarship

Ashley Schuttpelz

ASPIRE– WOU Scholarship

Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship

Gardiner Odd Fellows Scholarship

Moose #2442 Marjorie Faulk Memorial Scholarship

REEF– Zach Turner Memorial Scholarship

Rotary Scholarship

Tom & Marlene Tymchuk Scholarship

Makenzie Seeley (salutatorian)

Brave Boosters Rudy Ruppe Memorial Scholarship

Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship

Marne Humphreys Memorial Scholarship

REEF– Zach Turner Memorial Scholarship

Rotary Scholarship

Tyler Thornton

Aurora Masonic Lodge & Eastern Star Scholarship

Partners in Education Scholarship

Port of Umpqua Scholarship

