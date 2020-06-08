REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Community Charter School Class of 2020 received over $70,000 in scholarships from local organizations for future education and vocational training. They received more than $126,000 in total scholarships after grants from colleges and universities were included.
When Sandi Donnelly, the ASPIRE Coordinator, approached the local groups after the changes in education in March, every organization was eager to help and continue supporting the community's youth. Several groups interviewed students remotely — a new experience for everyone.
Scholarships awarded:
Kendallynn Bond
Anonymous
Aurora Masonic Lodge & Eastern Star Scholarship
Diehl Knutsen Scholarship
Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship
Marlene Tymchuk Memorial Scholarship
Partners in Education Scholarship
REEF Jim Akre Tall Timbers Memorial Scholarship
Rotary Scholarship
Jacob Chaney
Diehl Knutsen Scholarship
Oregon Promise Scholarship
Partners in Education Scholarship
Rotary Scholarship
Kassandra Diehl
Diehl Knutsen Scholarship
Partners in Education Scholarship
Port of Umpqua Scholarship
Elsa Frakes (valedictorian)
Anderson Perry & Associates/ City of Reedsport Scholarship
Laurel Lodge Masonic Temple Scholarship – Roseburg
Leslie B. Freeman Memorial Scholarship
Marguerite Scholarship– Oregon PEO
Presidential Scholarship OSU
Red Cross Service Scholarship
Reedsport School Board/ Oregon Promise Scholarship
Rotary– Margie McLean Memorial Scholarship
Alexis Gillen
Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship
Partners in Education Scholarship
Brayden Harlon
Gardiner Odd Fellows Scholarship
Moose #2442 Marjorie Faulk Memorial Scholarship
Reedsport School Board/ Oregon Promise Scholarship
REEF– Albert & Marjean Lewis Memorial Scholarship
Brendon Harrison
Anonymous
CM Spark Scholarship
Diehl Knutsen Scholarship
Leslie B. Freeman Memorial Scholarship
Pearson Memorial Scholarship
REEF– Jim Akre Tall Timbers Memorial Scholarship
Rotary Scholarship
Samantha Howard
Coos Bay Eagles Scholarship
Dunes Art– Jack Adams Memorial Scholarship
Kiran Kaur
Dunes Art– Jack Adams Memorial Scholarship
Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship
Moose #2442 Marjorie Faulk Memorial Scholarship
Partners in Education Scholarship
REEF– Jim Akre Tall Timbers Memorial Scholarship
Reedsport Liquor Locker Scholarship
Madison Kay
Anonymous
A.R.E Scholarship
Diehl Knutsen Scholarship
PEO Memorial Scholarship
REEF– Zach Turner Memorial Scholarship
Reedsport Lions Community Service Scholarship
Reedsport School Board/ Oregon Promise Scholarship
Rotary Scholarship
Katelyn Larimer
Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship
Partners in Education Scholarship
Lizbet Lopez
Partners in Education Scholarship
REEF– Zach Turner Memorial Scholarship
Dallas McGill
Brave Boosters Rudy Ruppe Memorial Scholarship
Diehl Knutsen Scholarship
Joelle Rodriguez
Diehl Knutsen Scholarship
Guadalupe Rojas
Diehl Knutsen Scholarship
Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship
Marguerite Scholarship– Oregon PEO
Moose #2442 Marjorie Faulk Memorial Scholarship
PEO Vocational Scholarship
REEF-Jim Akre Tall Timbers Memorial Scholarship
Reedsport Liquor Locker Scholarship
Reedsport School Board/ Oregon Promise Scholarship
Rotary– Umpqua Little Theatre Scholarship
Ashley Schuttpelz
ASPIRE– WOU Scholarship
Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship
Gardiner Odd Fellows Scholarship
Moose #2442 Marjorie Faulk Memorial Scholarship
REEF– Zach Turner Memorial Scholarship
Rotary Scholarship
Tom & Marlene Tymchuk Scholarship
Makenzie Seeley (salutatorian)
Brave Boosters Rudy Ruppe Memorial Scholarship
Dunes Community Health Services Scholarship
Marne Humphreys Memorial Scholarship
REEF– Zach Turner Memorial Scholarship
Rotary Scholarship
Tyler Thornton
Aurora Masonic Lodge & Eastern Star Scholarship
Partners in Education Scholarship
Port of Umpqua Scholarship
