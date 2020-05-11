REEDSPORT — While there is no finalized plan for what graduation from Reedsport Community Charter School will look like this for the Class of 2020 year, there are plenty of ideas.
“Anything from parades to having some type of ceremony for at least a culminating picture of the graduating class that’s kind of separated out in their caps and gowns on the football field,” said Reedsport Principal Jerry Uhling.
“We’ve seen people do small walk-throughs where they walk through on a stage or on a presentation and it could be closed captioned or put on Zoom and people can view it. Just all those different ideas about what option do we want to take or is best for us.”
Graduation for the nearly 50 members of the Reedsport class of 2020 was planned for the first weekend in June and the hope is to have some sort of event around that time. Details for the ceremony will be discussed at this week’s School Board meeting.
Regardless of what the ultimate celebration will look like, Uhling stressed the importance of highlighting the success of these seniors.
“It’s an accomplishment that needs and demands to be celebrated and it’s really important. Unfortunately, their graduation is going to be vastly different than any other graduation. Now if that’s a totally bad thing, I’m not sure. It’s definitely going to be a year that they won’t forget,” he said.
