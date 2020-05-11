DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County has reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, May 11. There has only been one positive case reported in the last 21 days and that case was reported as recovered before their test results were returned,, according to a press release from Douglas County.
Testing continues, the Douglas Public Health Network has been holding two-three clinics a week and hospitals, urgent cares and clinics continue to test, the release stated. Twenty-four people have tested positive in the county and 22 of those twenty-four have recovered. DPHN defines recovery as an end to all symptoms after a positive test for COVID-19.
Current numbers for Douglas County (as of May 11):
New cases as of 12 p.m.: 0
Total confirmed cases: 24*
Total recovered cases (of those that tested positive): 22
Total COVID-19 deaths: 0
Total currently hospitalized (of those that tested positive): 1
Total negative test result: 1456
Total presumptive cases: 0
*confirmed cases are people who have tested positive with a PCR/nasal swab test
The Oregon Health Authority has expanded its reporting for COVID-19 case management and will now include presumptive COVID-19 cases. DPHN will also be reporting presumptive cases and will use the OHA’s definition of presumptive as having had close contact with a known, confirmed COVID-19 case, showing symptoms and not yet having a positive nasal swab/PCR test for COVID-19. DPHN continues their epidemiologic investigations, identifying individuals who may have had close contact with individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 and advising quarantine. The majority of the individuals who have tested positive earlier have now recovered.
Get tested and testing clinics
If you are having symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about being tested for COVID-19. The first drive thru testing site was piloted in the county on March 17, 2020, there have been 466 people tested in the drive-through clinics alone, additional testing continues in hospitals, urgent cares and clinics simultaneously. The drive-through clinics are led by DPHN, in conjunction with partner agencies including; Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Public Works, local volunteers and local health professionals.
Oregon COVID-19 case update
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority is also releasing the daily situation status report, which is produced jointly with Oregon Office of Emergency Management. It details the overall picture of the COVID-19 outbreak within the state and the response across government agencies. Read more here about the daily situation status report.
Stay informed with the accurate information
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer and the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team have been working hard to cooperatively provide accurate and timely information to Douglas County residents since March 8, 2020.
If you have questions about resources available, call the COVID-19 hotline, staffed by local volunteers at 541-464-6550 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 7 days a week.
Stay up to date on COVID-19 in Douglas County on the DPHN website at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org. Find additional information on state or federal COVID-19 response from the following websites: Douglas County Government, Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control, and by calling or logging onto 211Info.
