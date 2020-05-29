DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, led by Board Chair Commissioner Chris Boice, worked in conjunction with Public Health Official Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer to quickly complete and submit the Phase 2 reopening request letter to the Governor on Friday.
Governor Kate Brown announced late Thursday night that Oregon counties that are in the no-less-than 21-day Phase 1 reopening trial period can submit their Phase 2 request letters starting Friday.
"Our request letter is the next-step in the process for the Governor’s phased reopening plan that provides further relaxing of restrictions, as well as additional opportunities for businesses to reopen and offer expanded services in our county," Boice said.
Douglas County has been in Phase 1 of reopening since Friday, May 15. The phased reopening plan comes after the Governor issued mandatory closures and shutdowns for specific sector businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. The decision to grant Douglas County businesses permission to begin Phase 2 reopening now lies in the hands of the Governor. According to the reopening plan guidelines, the submitted letters will be reviewed and counties that receive approval from the Governor could enter Phase 2 as soon as June 5.
“Again, we are confident that our efforts to combat COVID-19 in our county will pay off with the Governor approving our request to enter Phase 2," Boice added. "Our Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, under the direction of Commissioner Tim Freeman, along with the incredible work accomplished by our Public Health Official, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer and Douglas Public Health Network, have paved the way for Douglas County to be in the right position to advance to Phase 2 in a safe and structured manner."
Douglas County continues to be recognized as leader in Oregon for the COVID-19 response for its drive-through testing, coordinated planning, prevention messaging and hospital/care facility capacity preparedness. As more information becomes available about the Phase 2 reopening approval, the county will provide updates and guidance to its residents. For more information about the Governor’s phased reopening plan, click here.
