I want to first use this letter to acknowledge what we know: This year has brought loss to us. There has been loss for students, parents, staff, and community. We have lost staff members, lost school as we know it, lost jobs in our community, and lost control and certainty in key areas of our lives. It has been hard that we have not been able to easily do what small towns do best: get together, honor our traditions and share in our successes.
During all of this loss, I want to reinforce that the District stands ready to serve the community and our children. We have done our best to stay connected to our kids. We want to thank you for the heroic job all of you have been doing to support our students as they stay at home and for figuring out whatever it takes to help them get through the remaining school year and head into summer. We will be doing our best to celebrate the Class of 2020 in a time when so much has been taken from them. We continue to work toward a plan for what next school year will look like despite uncertaintly in public health and budget turmoil.
It saddens me to report that summer school programs have been canceled this summer. There is just no way for us to operate a quality program under the current Governor's Executive Order and the guidance of the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control. We are hopeful that we can look for ways to reengage with children sooner than later and provide the positive activities that they so desperately need.
A common question that I am hearing is "What does school look like next fall?" The truth is that no one knows for sure. I do know that it will look different than it did before March 12, 2020. I also know that it cannot look the same as it does right now. Despite heroic efforts from teachers, instructional assistants (IAs), administrators, and parents, what we are doing right now is not good enough for our children. I continue to engage with the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), both regional and statewide superintendent groups, political leaders, and my own professional organization to impact policies that we will be subject to during the 2020-21 school year. ODE currently expects guidance for the fall to be released around June 10, 2020. We will be working throughout the summer to plan and prepare for the coming year. We currently expect to work through the logistical details of changes we can only now guess will be happening. And due to the shrinking State School Fund and a budget that won't begin to become clear until October, we are certain that the planning we do will need to be flexible and will have to adjust during the year.
I want to publicly thank all of the staff for their incredible hard work, doing it with great flexibility through these tough times — from the maintenance staff who are working on projects they normally don't have time for, to the IA's who are spending hours a day on the phone or delivering meals for students, to the kitchen staff changing their service models and feeding all of our community ages 1-18, to the office staff continuing to keep the building systems running, to the teachers navigating new technology to stay connected with their students, and to my administrative team whom have shown creative leadership under conditions that none of us have ever seen.
Reedsport has experienced great loss this year and has been working through difficult times and uncertainty. We are resilient and can get through this and find a better outcome. We will do this because we all keep our kids as the primary focus. We will do this because our kids are depending on us. We will display the grit and spirit that our community is known for and with a united hope for a better tomorrow. We are in this together!
Yours in Education,
Jon Zwemke, Superintendent
Reedsport School District
