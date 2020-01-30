SCOTTSBURG – Construction begins on the Scottsburg Bridge replacement project next week, but it may be a while before the new span takes shape.
During February, prime contractor Hamilton Construction will prepare the work zone, build staging areas and mobilize equipment, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. Construction signs will be installed throughout the work zone and dozens of trees cleared.
At least one lane of Oregon Highway 38 will remain open at all times. Highway motorists can expect intermittent single-lane closures and brief delays the next few months. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
After the trees have been cleared and weather improves, Hamilton will begin excavation work on the north and south bank of the Umpqua River. The contractor will also build a temporary work platform that extends into the river.
Construction of the bridge itself will likely begin later this spring. The old bridge will remain open to traffic until the new one is completed.
You have free articles remaining.
All work on the $40 million project, including removal of the old bridge, is scheduled for completion by Aug. 31, 2022.
Main Street runs underneath the Scottsburg Bridge.
The successful bid amount from Hamilton Construction was $39,455,231.80 and was accepted on Nov. 21, 2019. Total funding is $42,848,000. This includes: preliminary engineering ($2,718,000); right of way ($1,380,000); utility relocation ($50,000); and construction ($38,700,000). The 2017 Oregon Legislature provided $40 million for the project.
ODOT will notify the public prior to any new traffic impacts. Sign up for updates at the project website, www.ScottsburgBridge.com.
For more information, contact Dan Latham, ODOT Public Information Officer, at 541-957-3601 or Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us.