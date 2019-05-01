DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating an assault which occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Carter Lake Campground Day Use Area, near the Douglas-Lane county line along U.S. Highway 101. The campground is currently still closed for the season.
At approximately 1:20 p.m., deputies were notified of a female who had been walking her dogs in the day use area of the campground and was assaulted by an armed male. The male was last seen leaving on Highway 101. The male was unknown to the victim but was described as a large person in dark clothing.
Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the assault and noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 541- 440- 4458 or the anonymous tip line at 541- 957- 2099.