ROSEBURG — A woman is being charged after allegedly firing a gun in her Roseburg home.
A Roseburg Police Department press release revealed that at approximately 4:19 a.m. Thursday morning Roseburg Police Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 300 block of SE Ella Street in Roseburg. A neighbor reported seeing an adult female on a porch in that area screaming, crying and yelling. When officers arrived at the residence the female was no longer on the porch, but they could see evidence that a firearm had been used. Officers on scene heard the female from inside the residence say that she was going to get a gun and shoot them. They spoke to other neighbors who then reported they heard what sounded like several gunshots at the residence before police arrived.
Officers backed off and set up a perimeter around the residence and tried contacting the adult female, later identified as Diana Marie Young, 47. The investigation revealed that Young lived at the residence alone with her 14-year-old son who has a severe disability. Officers tried numerous methods of contacting Young, but couldn't make contact. Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiator team members responded to assist. At approximately 9:28 a.m. officers made entry into the residence and found Young in a back room. She was arrested without further incident.
Young's 14-year-old son was inside the residence. Both of them were unharmed. A firearm was recovered from inside the residence and Young was taken to Douglas County Corrections where she was charged with unlawful use of a firearm, disorderly conduct two and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Child Welfare responded and assisted with placement for her son.
The Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted in the incident.