WINCHESTER BAY — Construction is well underway on an expansion at the Winchester Bay RV Resort, and is expected to be completed in time for the summer tourist season.
The resort currently has 140 spaces, two laundry rooms and two shower buildings. The expansion will add 40 new spaces at the north end of Marina Way, slightly isolated by a mound, with their own laundry and shower facilities. Paul Stallard, harbor manager of Salmon Harbor, said the new spaces will have great views of the Umpqua River.
The expansion will also feature two extra large spaces, allowing an RV and a trailer to fit at the same time. Most of the new spaces will be premiums, large enough for an RV or a trailer to use. According to Stallard, most of the current spaces are sized that a trailer can back into them, but larger RVs don't leave much room to spare.
Stallard recalled they usually get several guests who stay through the summer. He said he hopes the new spaces appeal to them.
You have free articles remaining.
"Some people stay for 90 days," he said. "We're hoping these new spots will be good for longer stays."
All the new spaces will have a firepit with the extra large ones getting two. The Marina Activity Center will continue to serve all visitors and no new entertainment facilities are planned. The walking and biking path circling the existing park will still be available to all guests.
Stallard said their hope is for construction to be completed by June 1. He noted that winter construction can be challenging due to weather, with the ground getting too wet and soft to work in. At the time of the interview, Stallard said everything seemed to be on track for work to be wrapping up in May. This would include planting landscaping around the area as well as other aesthetics.