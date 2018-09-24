WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Author Talk: Helen Picca 2 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. Port Orford author talks about her inspiration to write and commitment to publish "From the Hamster Wheel to Happiness in 10 Easy Steps." Special guest: Megan Punt, on Hatha Yoga.
Coquille Watershed: Climate Change Presentation 2 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Democratic Party of Douglas County Executive Committee Meeting 6-8 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Candidate for HD7, Christy Inskip, and non-partisan candidate for Douglas County Commissioner, Jeremy Salter, will attend.
Live Music with Orion Freeman 7:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
Manhattan Short 2018: Global Film Festival 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Nine films, less than 20 minutes, from around the world. General $7, members $6. egyptiantheatreoregon.com
Live Music with Laryssa Birdseye 7:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.