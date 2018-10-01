WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. OSU Master Food Preservers will check pressure canning devices free. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Job Fair 1:30-4:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-269-1101
Lady Washington Vessel Tour 4-5 p.m., waterfront at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, US Highway 101 North. Suggested donation $5.
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Lady Washington Vessel Tour 4-5 p.m., waterfront at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, US Highway 101 North. Suggested donation $5.
Pub Trivia 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. www.7devilsbrewery.com
FRIDAY, OCT. 5
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Flu Shot Clinic 1-4 p.m., Lakeside Lions Club, 890 Bowron Road, Lakeside. Vaccine protects against 4 types of flu virus. Cash price $35, some insurance billing available.
Lady Washington Vessel Tour 4-5 p.m., waterfront at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, US Highway 101 North. Suggested donation $5.
Coos Bay Downtown Wine Walk 5-7 p.m., start at Coos Bay Visitor Information Center, 50 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Map and glass for $10 donation. Proceeds are donated to various organizations. www.facebook.com/coosbaywinewalk
First Friday Night Market 5-8 p.m., Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S Second St., Coos Bay. Local artisans, makers, growers, foods. Live music. outreach.chfc@gmail.com
Lady Washington Evening Sail 6-8 p.m., departs from the waterfront at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, US Highway 101 North. Sails $42-49 must be scheduled with Grays Harbor by calling 800-200-5239 or online at www.historicalseaport.org.
"Harvey" 7 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Logos Players presentation, admission $10. Proceeds go to Bay Area First Step. Advance tickets available by calling 541-267-2347 or at logosplayers.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 6
Habitat for Humanity ReStore Customer Appreciation Day 9 a.m.-5 p.m., ReStore, 776 S Second St., Coos Bay. Ten percent discount all day, free hot dog lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., raffle ticket sales for a Jerry's Rogue Jet VIP Pass.
Lady Washington Vessel Tour 10 a.m.-1 p.m., waterfront at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, US Highway 101 North. Suggested donation $5.
Friends of the Coos Bay Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch 10 a.m-6 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Octoberfish 11 a.m.-5 p.m., OIMB, 63466 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. Live music, foot, games, fun activities and information.
68th Annual Holy Name Spaghetti Dinner noon-4 p.m., Coquille Community Center, 115 N Birch St., Coquille. Meal includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and home-made dessert. Cost is $7, ages 5-10 is $5 and younger eat free. Family rate $20.
Lady Washington Adventure Sail 2-4 p.m., departs from the waterfront at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, US Highway 101 North. Sails $42-49 must be scheduled with Grays Harbor by calling 800-200-5239 or online at www.historicalseaport.org.
Wild Rivers Land Trust Fundraiser: A Musical Afternoon with Cliff Stansell & Friends 2-6 p.m., Pistol River Friendship Hall, 24252 Carpenterville Road, Gold Beach. Learn about and support conservation on the Southern Oregon Coast. Light food and refreshments. www.wildriverslandtrust.org
Auditions: "Avenue Q" 6 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Parental Advisory, Explicit Content. www.thelibertytheatre.org
"Harvey" 7 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Logos Players presentation, admission $10. Proceeds go to Bay Area First Step. Advance tickets available by calling 541-267-2347 or at logosplayers.eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY, OCT. 7
Sunday Market 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Visitor Information parking lot, near Commercial and Broadway, Coos Bay. Featuring fresh local produce from Fat Dog Farm and John's Farm Fresh Produce until supplies run out.
Lady Washington Vessel Tour 10 a.m.-1 p.m., waterfront at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, US Highway 101 North. Suggested donation $5.
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Pet Blessing Service 10 a.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. Bring photo if pet can't be present. Come prepared to clean up after your critter.
Friends of the Coos Bay Library Used Book Sale noon-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Half-price day.
Blessing of Our Animal Friends 1 p.m., Mingus Park, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. All animal companions are welcome. Please use leash, or pet carriers. Photos may also be used for blessing. Pastor Christy Close Erskine of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Pastor Richard Young of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church will offer blessings. Pacific Cove Humane Society will offer pet treats. 541-267-2347 or 541-269-5829
"Harvey" 2 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Logos Players presentation, admission $10. Proceeds go to Bay Area First Step. Advance tickets available by calling 541-267-2347 or at logosplayers.eventbrite.com.
Lady Washington Adventure Sail 2-4 p.m., departs from the waterfront at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, US Highway 101 North. Sails $42-49 must be scheduled with Grays Harbor by calling 800-200-5239 or online at www.historicalseaport.org.
Auditions: "Avenue Q" 6 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Parental Advisory, Explicit Content. www.thelibertytheatre.org
MONDAY, OCT. 8
A Little Lunch Music: Al Giardinelli noon-1:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring a lunch or purchase soup and bread from Black Market Gourmet.
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Classic Film Night: Dr Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon.
TUESDAY, OCT. 9
A Little Lunch Music: The Little Match Girls noon-1:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring a lunch or purchase soup and bread from Black Market Gourmet.
Mahaffy Pumpkin Patch noon-5 p.m., Mahaffy Ranch, 10362 Highway 241, Coos Bay. Allegany side of Coos River, follow the signs. No dogs or smoking allowed. mahaffyranch.com
Douglas County Candidates' Forum 6:30 p.m., Pacific Auditorium, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. Candidates have been invited: Reedsport City Council, Position 1; State Representative District 9; Douglas County Commissioners, Position 1; and Douglas County Transportation District Positions 1-7. 541-662-2101
Vocal Trash in Concert 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Eco-friendly one-of-a-kind instruments. Tickets $30. www.cccca.com