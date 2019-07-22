WINCHESTER BAY — DuneFest has begun, bringing hundreds of people to the area to take advantage of the sand dunes and countryside; as people come for the fun, local businesses have been preparing for the big event.
Roni Schrick, co-owner of OC Powersport, said they were expecting a big boost in business. With lots of out of town traffic coming to the area, she said it gives the area's economy a boost. She added DuneFest is one of their busiest weeks of the year for selling parts and doing repair work.
Schrick said people often leave their ATVs and off-road vehicles at the shop to be worked on specifically preparing for DuneFest.
The Neptune Drive In is also hoping for a good boost in business. They said they will be serving breakfast all week and plan to be open an hour later than normal, though added they may stay open even later if needed.
Some businesses, however, do not feel the benefit of the event as deeply as others. One business owner said it's one of their worst weeks since the people at DuneFest don't come into town to go to local businesses. They said the traffic at the dunes keeps other clients away and local or regional regulars avoid coming in while the event is on.
"It's extremely detrimental to local businesses," they said. "We depend on (tourism, fishing, and playing in the water), but campers who would come into town aren't there."
It was noted that big-name businesses get space inside DuneFest, which provide most services people could need. As a result, many attendees never leave the recreation area and go to local stores. One owner felt the events that are best for the economy encourage people to go into town and shop local.
Even some of the ATV and off-road vehicle businesses in Winchester Bay said they have a hard time during the event. One ATV rental business said they weren't able to rent vehicles during DuneFest because of the traffic, and there was nowhere to drop them off inside; they said the area of dunes they normally deliver ATVs to becomes vendor row for the event and no provisions are being made to allow for local businesses to get in temporarily.
Some businesses admitted they effectively have to close for the week, because of how slow business becomes.
Another business owner's complaint was that the funds the county raises from the event does not always benefit the Winchester Bay area. They noted that docks near the dunes received big maintenance and repairs, but docks in town, which are sometimes in worse condition, are left untouched.
DuneFest is this week at the Oregon Dunes Recreation Area near the Umpqua Lighthouse, just south of Winchester Bay. The event began Tuesday, July 23 and runs until Sunday, July 28.