REEDSPORT — The City of Reedsport announced that work on a main water line issue on Ranch Road, near Lower Umpqua Hospital, may cause low water pressure and intermittent water loss Wednesday afternoon.
The city asks residents to be patient and stated they hope to have water fully restored as soon as possible. Any questions should be directed to Public Works Director Kim Clardy at 541-271-3603 ext. 1006.