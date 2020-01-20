LAKESIDE — In the early afternoon on Friday, Jan. 17, Oregon State Police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident near Tree Acres gas station on U.S. Highway 101.
According to witnesses, a vehicle was preparing to turn into Tree Acres when a second vehicle, a Suzuki Samurai, started coming up behind it at speed. The Samurai attempted to turn away, but overcorrected and went into the ditch, flipping on its roof.
You have free articles remaining.
The witness said the driver of the vehicle got out and left the scene in a third vehicle that stopped in response to the accident. According to Oregon State Police Public Information Officer Tim Fox, the driver was identified as Michelle Admire, of Springfield, by a card left in the vehicle. Fox said Admire admitted to having warrants to witnesses before fleeing the scene.
The Suzuki Samurai was towed away due to damage sustained in the crash. An investigation for charges of "Failure to perform the duties of a driver" and "Criminal mischief" is being conducted. No injuries have been reported.