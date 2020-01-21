REEDSPORT — During its first meeting of 2020, the Lakeside City Council discussed creating a proposal to allow off-road vehicles to use public roads when going to the dunes.
During the council's work session, they were given a presentation on the potential proposal and decided to form a committee to gather more information with citizen feedback, a survey and trial run. The presentation suggested two permits: One would be a non-residential permit that allows the holder to ride from resorts and campgrounds on designated routes. The other permit would be a residential permit, allowing the holder to ride to the dunes from their home, or in the same areas as the non-residential permit.
The presentation stressed this would not permit people to ride OHVs wherever they want. OHV operators would not be able to ride their vehicle to the grocery store, for example.
The presentation also outlined possible rules OHV riders would be expected to follow, such as: Riders would only being able to use OHVs between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.; speed, passenger limits, parking and noise levels would also be restricted; as well as licensed vehicles having right of way on all roads and having lights on for increased visibility.
Vehicles included in the proposal are three and four-wheeled ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, and golf carts. All OHVs would need to have a valid Oregon OHV permit and all non-OHV vehicles must be insured and licensed per Oregon state laws.
It was stressed that the proposal is in the early planning stages and riding OHVs on city streets is still illegal. More updates will come as discussions continue.
The presentation noted that, at present, residents wanting to enjoy the dunes have to get space in campgrounds, limiting space for tourists to enjoy the area. Currently, 21 states have laws allowing OHV use on public roads, with another eight allowing them to cross or have limited access to public roads for connecting trails and riding areas.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to develop city-owned properties on Second Street at North Lake Road. Future projects will be approved individually by the council.
They also approved an ordinance to donate $250 to the League of Oregon Cities Foundation.