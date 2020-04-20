REEDSPORT — On Saturday, April 18, the Oregon Coast Anglers used their passion to benefit the community with a fishing trip, donating their entire catch to Project Blessing Food Pantry.
On April 20, Steve Godin, president of OCA, reported the group caught approximately 300 pounds of fish. The catch was transferred to be processed in Springfield, by Brandywine Fisheries. The fish will be filleted, vacuum packed, and frozen before being sent to Project Blessing.
"I'm not sure when they'll be ready," said Godin, adding that he hoped to have a better idea by the end of the day Monday.
Participants included Godin as well as Doug Buck, Bob and Gloria Free, Tim Hooper, Steven O'Neal, Gary and Julia Palmer, Bill Taylor, Mark Teeter, and Tim Turner. All are OCA members.
The catch included Ling Cod, Canary Rockfish, Widow Rockfish, Blue Rockfish, and Yellowtail Rockfish. The fish were transferred to the Fishery by commercial anglers Ed and Harriette Balfour.
Before the trip Saturday, Godin said he expected several recreational and sport fishermen, in four to six boats, were expected to participate in event.
“We’ll be fishing out of Winchester Bay and running out to what we call 10-mile Reef,” Godin said. “Fishing in over 300 feet of water to try and catch these fish … Hopefully we’ll be able to catch enough fish to make this worthwhile and help the community.”
The group was aiming for bottom fish with each fisherman able to catch five. The result was the big catch, which was then sent to the commercial seafood processor near Springfield. The processor will prepare the fish and deliver them to Project Blessing.
Susan Martin, director of Project Blessing Food Pantry, said they could only accept a donation if it's been commercially processed. She noted that food safety standards are important for the pantry, especially now with the health crisis.
“Food has to be handled in a certain way,” she said, adding that they’ve added a new position that makes sure proper food handling is observed. “Once it’s caught, it has to be handled as if you were on a commercial vessel. It has to appear to us from a commercial packer, frozen and that’s the only way we can accept it.”
Oregon Coast Anglers covered the expense to get the fish processed, Godin.
Martin said the offer from OCA is awesome. She was excited and grateful when she received Godin’s call offering the donation. Martin said another bonus is that people often request seafood at the pantry. She said it’s good food, healthy and something the pantry customers want.
“This is a huge partnership,” she said, adding that she hopes they can continue working with OCA after the crisis.
Godin recalled before Saturday's outing that Sharkey’s Charters in Charleston did a similar donation to the pantry in Coos Bay. He said he got the idea from their trip and advised any anglers wanting to sail from Charleston to get in touch with Sharkey’s.
He added that they’ve done their research and the fishing trip is legal under the state’s "stay-at-home" orders. He added they would be exercising social distancing, limiting two people on each boat and keeping a safe distance when on land.
“Normally doing a run like this, I would take four. Three other people including myself,” he said. “So, we’re doing what we can to limit exposure. If it weren’t for that, we’d actually have more fish that we can donate.”
