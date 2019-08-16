ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the missing persons case involving a father and his 2-year-old daughter. The DCSO is seeking information regarding their whereabouts.
"We have contacted and spoken to a number of friends and family and still have almost no information as to the whereabouts of Sean and Madison," Sgt. Brad O'Dell said. "At this point we need the public’s help in locating this father and daughter. Please be vigilant and report any information you believe to be important to this case," O'Dell urged.
Sean Moss and his 2 year-old daughter Madison Moss were last seen in northeast Roseburg about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Sean drives a dark green Chevy Trailblazer with front-end damage on the right side of the bumper; Oregon license plate 549DBU.
Sean is 5 foot, 9 inches, 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has scars from his chin to his waistline. He has a full back tattoo and a tattoo that says "Lilly" on his left arm.
Madison is described as 3 foot, 25 pounds with curly brown hair. She has one green and one hazel eye.
Anyone with information is asked to call 541-440-4458.