AZALEA — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office located a missing persons vehicle this morning.
The DCSO was notified at 9:50 a.m, Thursday morning that Terry Dodds' dog had been located by loggers. The loggers brought the dog to Dodds' residence, not knowing anything about the missing person report. Dodds' family reported the information to the Sheriff's Office, and arch deputies and volunteers were dispatched to the area.
At approximately 10:16 a.m., one of the loggers located Dodds' vehicle on Wildcat Road off of Eakin Road. The vehicle is located on a spur road and appears to have slid off of the roadway and into a ditch. Dodds was not in or around the vehicle.
Search and rescue resources are currently in the area to continue the search.
Terry Leland Dodds, 79, was reported missing Dec. 8. He was driving a maroon 2004 Dodge 2500 pickup with a canopy/camper bearing Oregon license plate D65290. He is 6 feet, 2 inches and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket.