AZALEA — After three days of extensive ground searching in steep terrain, the body of Terry Leland Dodds, 79, was located by search crews at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Dodds was located approximately 200 meters from his vehicle over an embankment in thick reprod and brush.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a death investigation and next of kin has been notified. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Jackson and Josephine County Search and Rescue personnel.
Terry Dodds was reported missing Dec. 8.