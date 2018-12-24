Try 1 month for 99¢

AZALEA — After three days of extensive ground searching in steep terrain, the body of Terry Leland Dodds, 79, was located by search crews at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Dodds was located approximately 200 meters from his vehicle over an embankment in thick reprod and brush.

The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a death investigation and next of kin has been notified. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Jackson and Josephine County Search and Rescue personnel.

Terry Dodds was reported missing Dec. 8.

